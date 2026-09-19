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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,516,430 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,352 tanks, 50,011 artillery systems, and 25,357 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,516,430 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 19, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,516,430 (+1,520) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,352 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,357 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 50,011 (+73) units
  • MLRS – 2,143 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,657 (+11) units
  • aircraft – 442 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,672 (+16) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 524,132 (+1,816) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 150,922 (+480) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,703 (+2) units

See more: Defence forces have destroyed Russian S-400 system that was firing ballistic missiles at Kyiv. PHOTO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 19 вересня

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Armed Forces HQ (5582) military actions (3618) war in Ukraine (5282)
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