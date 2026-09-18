Defence forces have destroyed Russian S-400 system that was firing ballistic missiles at Kyiv. PHOTO

In Russia’s Bryansk region, Ukraine’s Defence Forces appear to have destroyed one of the S-400 Triumf launchers Russia had used to strike Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

The defence technology company Fire Point and the OSINT projects Exilenova+ and KiberBoroshno reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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S-400 launcher destroyed

"One of the two S-400 launchers that were hit, which the Russian scum had used in surface-to-surface mode to strike Kyiv just a few days ago, has been successfully demilitarised by Ukraine’s Defence Forces!" the OSINT analysts wrote.





The launcher was positioned near the settlement of Poroshino in Bryansk region, along the 15K-303 road. According to Fire Point, Ukrainian forces carried out the strike with FP-1 drones on Thursday, September 17.

Read more: Two S-400 launchers hit in Russia’s Belgorod region – General Staff

The site where the launcher was destroyed is just 87 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Strikes on Russia

On September 17, the General Staff reported that Ukraine’s Defence Forces had struck two S-400 launchers near Vygonichi in Russia’s Bryansk region. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces had launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s capital from that area.

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