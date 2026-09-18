ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7543 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
2 971 23

Defence forces have destroyed Russian S-400 system that was firing ballistic missiles at Kyiv. PHOTO

In Russia’s Bryansk region, Ukraine’s Defence Forces appear to have destroyed one of the S-400 Triumf launchers Russia had used to strike Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

The defence technology company Fire Point and the OSINT projects Exilenova+ and KiberBoroshno reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

S-400 launcher destroyed

"One of the two S-400 launchers that were hit, which the Russian scum had used in surface-to-surface mode to strike Kyiv just a few days ago, has been successfully demilitarised by Ukraine’s Defence Forces!" the OSINT analysts wrote.

S-400 destroyed – Russia used it to strike Kyiv
S-400 destroyed – Russia used it to strike Kyiv

The launcher was positioned near the settlement of Poroshino in Bryansk region, along the 15K-303 road. According to Fire Point, Ukrainian forces carried out the strike with FP-1 drones on Thursday, September 17.

Read more: Two S-400 launchers hit in Russia’s Belgorod region – General Staff

The site where the launcher was destroyed is just 87 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

S-400 destroyed – Russia used it to strike Kyiv

Strikes on Russia

  • On September 17, the General Staff reported that Ukraine’s Defence Forces had struck two S-400 launchers near Vygonichi in Russia’s Bryansk region. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces had launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s capital from that area.

Watch more: Pilots of 429th "ACHILLES" Brigade strike Nebo-M radar near Millerovo: drone covers 175 km. VIDEO

Author: 

Bryansk (101) elimination (8019) anti-aircraft missile systems (253) ballistic missiles (427) Strikes on RF (1035)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 