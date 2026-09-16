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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Drone attack on Russia
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Pilots of 429th "ACHILLES" Brigade strike Nebo-M radar near Millerovo: drone covers 175 km. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar station near the Millerovo military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region.

As Censor.NET reports, the 429th Unmanned Systems Brigade "ACHILLES" carried out the strike together with the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade.

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A RAM-2X drone was used to strike the target, located about 175 km from the line of contact. The Nebo-M system is estimated to cost around $100 million.

Millerovo is one of the Russian military airfields from which the enemy regularly launches Shahed-type attack drones.

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Russian Army (12507) radar locator (99) elimination (8002) Unmanned Systems Forces (474) 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces (12)
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