Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar station near the Millerovo military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region.

As Censor.NET reports, the 429th Unmanned Systems Brigade "ACHILLES" carried out the strike together with the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A RAM-2X drone was used to strike the target, located about 175 km from the line of contact. The Nebo-M system is estimated to cost around $100 million.

Millerovo is one of the Russian military airfields from which the enemy regularly launches Shahed-type attack drones.

Watch more: Fighters of 210th Regiment jointly with adjacent units destroy ruscists’ mortar position. VIDEO

Watch more: Spartan Brigade fighters strike $25 million Tor-M1 SAM system near Vuhledar. VIDEO