Zelenskyy is not on Trump’s schedule of bilateral meetings at UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not currently on the list of world leaders with whom U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold bilateral meetings during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly on September 21–22.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne , citing a timeline announced by U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Volz.

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According to the schedule, Trump will arrive in New York on the afternoon of September 21. That evening, he will take part in political events at Trump Tower.

On September 22, the U.S. president will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly. Following that, bilateral meetings are scheduled, including with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and host a reception for participants in the UN General Assembly. In addition, his schedule includes a meeting with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has not yet been confirmed

Zelenskyy is not included in the list of bilateral meetings announced by Wolz.

Read more: Russia has already attacked Ukraine’s allies – Trump

According to "Suspilne," two senior Ukrainian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that as of September 19, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy had not been confirmed. At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had previously stated that Kyiv and Washington were working to organize such a meeting in New York.

What Trump Will Talk About at the UN General Assembly

According to Volz, Trump plans to focus his speech on foreign policy issues and the challenges his administration is working to address.

The U.S. president is expected to discuss peace agreements that his administration has already helped to achieve or is continuing to work on.

Separately, Trump is expected to raise the issue of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also plans to discuss his administration’s achievements over the past year, the situation in the Western Hemisphere, and progress on the 20-point peace plan for Gaza.