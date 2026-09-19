Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York to discuss Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry

A meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may take place during the UN General Assembly. No final arrangements for the talks have been made yet. However, if they do take place, Ukraine will be the key topic.

According to Censor.NET, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made this statement in an interview with TASS.

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According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian issue will be among the key topics of Lavrov’s international talks during the UN General Assembly.

Thus, if the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio takes place, the issue of Ukraine could become one of the central topics of their conversation.

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman did not provide any details on the final agreements reached during the conversation between Lavrov and Rubio.

What happened before that?

Lavrov said that Moscow would await proposals on resuming the negotiation process.

Read more: In coming weeks, there is opportunity to develop roadmap for resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, - Rubio