In coming weeks, there is opportunity to develop roadmap for resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that, following talks by U.S. representatives in Kyiv and Moscow, an opportunity has arisen to resume peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

He stated this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"This is a very complex conflict that has been going on for a long time. We have not seen any significant progress on the part of either side regarding their willingness to make concessions, and up until now, both sides have adhered to very clear 'red lines.' But this past weekend, substantive talks took place—both in Kyiv and in Moscow—and I hope that, thanks to this, we will be able to chart a path forward to resume negotiations, in which the U.S. has always been ready to play the role of mediator," he said.

Rubio noted that he doesn't want to be overly optimistic, but he isn't pessimistic either.

"In my opinion, over the next few weeks, there is an opportunity to develop a roadmap for resuming negotiations and, perhaps, to reach a conclusion that will be acceptable to both sides, because that is exactly what is needed to end the conflict—both sides must agree to it," the U.S. Secretary of State added.

Rubio said that during the talks, substantive ideas were put forward, and—at least for the first time—there seemed to be a certain degree of general openness toward them. But there is still a great deal of work to be done.

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