Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region: fire broke out at facility

On the morning of September 19, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces shot down enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Regional State Administration.

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As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the businesses in the Khmelnytskyi district.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

What is known?

On the night of September 18–19, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two "Zircon" anti-ship missiles and 174 Shahed-type strike UAVs (half of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, "Banderole"/"Dan-T" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 141 targets:

3 "Banderole"/"Dan-T";

138 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

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