Europe risks seeing Russian troops near Vilnius and Warsaw, - former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

European countries need to strengthen their own defense capabilities and support Ukraine right now, because otherwise the war could spread to the territories of other countries.

According to Censor.NET, former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

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According to him, Europe is not currently sufficiently prepared for a new war and is trying to buy time to build up its defense capabilities.

Europe is heading toward a new war

"I don't think Europe is preventing the next war. It is heading toward the next war," Landsbergis said.

He believes that European countries risk repeating the mistakes of the past if they try to negotiate with Russia instead of creating conditions sufficient to deter its further aggression.

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According to the politician, Europe should use this time to strengthen its own defenses and support Ukraine before Russia has amassed additional resources.

Ukraine has experience with modern warfare

Landsbergis specifically highlighted Ukraine’s role in the future European security system. In his view, Ukraine has unique experience in 21st-century warfare, particularly in the use of drones.

He noted that European countries can purchase drones and other equipment, but the mere fact that they have this technology does not mean they are prepared for a large-scale drone war.

"Ukraine has a doctrinal understanding of drone warfare. Europe does not," Landsbergis said.

He also believes that Ukraine could become one of the central elements of Europe's regional defense system.