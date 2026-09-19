Trump’s sanctions law will further isolate Russia and reduce resources for war, - Sybiha

The Lindsey O. Graham Act, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, will increase pressure on Moscow and reduce the resources Russia uses to continue the war.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

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"A truly historic day. Once again, the Kremlin's calculations have failed. The pressure on Russia will only intensify, and Putin's hopes of weakening international support for Ukraine will not be realized.

"President Trump's signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Act 'On Sanctions Against Russia and Iran' will increase pressure on Russia and those who support its war against Ukraine. This will further isolate the aggressor and reduce the resources fueling its war," the post states.

The foreign minister also noted the bipartisan support for the bill in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. He added that the bill’s passage sends a signal to Russia that sanctions pressure will continue to intensify.

Read more: Trump has signed the bill on ’hellish sanctions’ against Russia

The minister also expressed his conviction that the Kremlin’s hopes of weakening international support for Ukraine will not come to fruition.

Sibiga called on partners to step up pressure on Moscow

The foreign minister thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and specifically acknowledged the contribution of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, after whom the law is named.

Sybiha called on the European Union and other G7 countries to continue applying sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to him, international measures against Moscow must be coordinated in order to persuade Russia to end the war against Ukraine.