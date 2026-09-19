Trump has signed the bill on ’hellish sanctions’ against Russia
US President Donald Trump has signed Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill on ‘hellish sanctions’ against Russia, which had been approved the previous day by the US House of Representatives.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the White House website.
The law has come into force
The law comes into force immediately upon being signed by the US President.
The bill imposes new sanctions against Russia and Iran, and also grants the US President the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the largest buyers of Russian energy resources.
Lindsey Graham's Bill on Sanctions Against Russia
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In early April 2025, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate proposing new sanctions against Russia, which would impose a 500% tariff on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials. The bill was co-sponsored by Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat).
- On July 10, 2026, during a visit to Kyiv, Senator Lindsey Graham announced that an agreement had been reached with the White House administration on a new version of the bill imposing sanctions against Russia.
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On July 28, the U.S. Senate held its first procedural vote on a bill to impose new sanctions against Russia and Iran. The bill was supported by 86 senators.
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On August 7, a bill imposing sweeping sanctions against Russia and Iran was supported by an overwhelming majority of the U.S. Senate. It passed with 86 votes in favor and only 11 against.
- On September 16, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill received 262 votes in favor and 159 against.
- The bill calls for a significant increase in sanctions pressure on Russia. In particular, it grants the U.S. president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy resources.
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