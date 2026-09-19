Trump has signed the bill on ’hellish sanctions’ against Russia

US President Donald Trump has signed Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill on ‘hellish sanctions’ against Russia, which had been approved the previous day by the US House of Representatives.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the White House website.

The law has come into force

The law comes into force immediately upon being signed by the US President.

The bill imposes new sanctions against Russia and Iran, and also grants the US President the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the largest buyers of Russian energy resources.

Read more: Trump ready to sign passed bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia – WSJ

Lindsey Graham's Bill on Sanctions Against Russia