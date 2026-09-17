Trump ready to sign passed bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia – WSJ

US President Donald Trump is ready to sign Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia, which the US House of Representatives passed the previous day.

The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing a White House official, according to Censor.NET.

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The decision rests with Trump

The Trump administration pressed the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to advance the bill initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham.

Representative Michael McCaul (a Texas Republican), who authored the House bill, said passing it before winter was important because it would put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his allies before Russia could strike civilian infrastructure.

"This will hit them where it really hurts and provide the leverage needed to bring Putin to the negotiating table. It will also put pressure on China to bring Putin to the negotiating table, because they too will be affected by these tariffs," he said.

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After the successful House vote, key supporters of the bill celebrated its passage.

"To the people of Ukraine: You are not alone," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a co-author of the initiative.

Addressing Russian dictator Putin, he added: "Your economy is teetering. We are going to strangle your war machine."

A White House official said Trump plans to sign the bill.

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Lindsey Graham’s bill on sanctions against Russia

In early April 2025, a bill proposing new sanctions against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. It provided for a 500% tariff on imports of goods from countries that continued to buy Russian oil and other raw materials. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal co-authored the bill.

On 10 July 2026, during a visit to Kyiv, Graham announced that an agreement had been reached with the White House administration on a new version of the Russia sanctions bill.

On 28 July, the US Senate held its first procedural vote on the bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran. Eighty-six senators supported it.

On 7 August, an overwhelming majority of the US Senate backed the bill on sweeping sanctions against Russia and Iran. It received 86 votes in favour and 11 against.

On 16 September, the US House of Representatives passed the Russia sanctions bill named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The vote was 262 in favour and 159 against.

The bill provides for a substantial increase in sanctions pressure on Russia. In particular, it gives the US president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to buy Russian energy.

The bill now awaits the signature of US President Donald Trump.

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