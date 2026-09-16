Ukrainian and US teams working on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting at UN General Assembly – Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian and US teams are working on a possible meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing NV.

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Possible meeting with Trump

According to the spokesperson, the Ukrainian and US sides are working on the possibility of a meeting between the presidents, as well as its substance and agenda.

He said the teams want the talks to be as substantive as possible.

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Other contacts

A large number of bilateral meetings are also planned during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States.

"The president of Ukraine will have a large number of bilateral meetings. There will be dozens of other very important meetings. There will also be a Ukrainian-US component. I mean not only a meeting with the president, but other contacts as well, possibly with members of Congress, business representatives and the Ukrainian team," Tykhyi said.

Background

It was previously reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to meet Donald Trump in New York next week. He plans to discuss a maritime and energy ceasefire.

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