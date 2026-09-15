Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Syzran: Russia is attacking our energy sector; we are responding. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector and critical infrastructure, whilst the Defence Forces are striking back at Russian energy and military-industrial facilities.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Russia has not ceased its attacks on our energy sector, ordinary logistics and critical infrastructure. And our response to them has been significant. There are new results from the Ukrainian Defence Forces regarding the oil refinery in Syzran; there was also a strike in Taganrog on a drone manufacturing plant, as well as a drone training and launch site in the Oryol region. There were also strikes in the Black Sea. I thank every one of our soldiers for the effectiveness of our long-range strikes!" – the statement reads.

Sanctions

Zelenskyy also highlighted the US decision regarding Russia’s VTB Bank.

"This is one of Russia’s major banks, and it is heavily involved in schemes supporting Russia’s war and its relations, in particular with the Iranian regime. All such schemes that work against peace must indeed be dismantled. I thank our partners for this useful step!



There is no alternative to ending this war. And all forms of pressure on Russia must create the right diplomatic conditions. Glory to Ukraine!" the president concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to halt attacks on Russia’s energy sector. We are awaiting concrete details from our partners, – Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 14 September, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine had allegedly agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities, whilst Russia had agreed not to strike Ukrainian ones.

Read more: Belgorod came under rocket attack: thermal power station and Ozon warehouse were hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS