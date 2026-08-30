Belgorod came under rocket attack: thermal power station and Ozon warehouse were hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Sunday, 30 August, following missile strikes in Belgorod, Russia, fires broke out at the Belgorod Thermal Power Station and at a warehouse belonging to the Ozon marketplace.

This was reported by the acting governor of the Belgorod Region, Alexander Shuvaev, as well as the publication ‘Pepel’ and the Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+, according to Censor.NET.

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Targets hit

According to reports from the Telegram channels, the Belgorod Thermal Power Station, electrical substations and the ‘Estate Logistic’ terminal – which houses the Ozon marketplace’s warehouse – were struck.

According to "Pepel", fires broke out at both the warehouse and the thermal power station following the missile strike. In particular, fuel tanks and several buildings are on fire on the thermal power station’s premises.

Shuvaev, the acting governor of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, reported the strike on Belgorod and "several fires caused by munitions strikes".

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