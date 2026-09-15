Russia has twice tried to attack my plane with drones in Moldova in recent weeks, Zelenskyy says

Russia has twice targeted the plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with drones in recent weeks.

The head of state said this in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two attempted attacks via Chisinau

"My presidential plane was in Moldova, and that is why they attacked Moldova. When we were returning home, again via Chisinau, they did the same," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy told CBS News that one or two drones also entered Moldovan airspace during his return flight to Ukraine several days later. This incident had not previously been reported.

Ukrainian officials said at the time that all members of the presidential delegation were safe, while it remained unclear whether the incident had been deliberate. The head of state said it was part of Russia’s strategy to intimidate him and other foreign leaders.

Read more: Two drones have violated Moldova’s airspace, - country’s Ministry of Defence

Strike on train carrying foreign delegations

On Sunday, a Russian drone struck a passenger train carrying foreign dignitaries visiting Ukraine, including senior European officials and former CIA Director David Petraeus, forcing them to evacuate near the Polish border.

"Maybe they did not know that Americans were there, or maybe, on the contrary, they did know, because I do not trust them. I think they knew," Zelenskyy told CBS News, adding that this was why the train was struck while a large delegation of Europeans and Americans was on board.

Watch more: Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Syzran: Russia is attacking our energy sector; we are responding. VIDEO

Incident involving Zelenskyy’s plane

On September 9, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady "was nearly hit by a drone" while departing Moldova for Oslo. The Ukrainian leader was travelling to the farewell ceremony for Norway’s King Harald.

At around the time Zelenskyy’s plane departed Chisinau, Moldova partially closed its airspace because of a Russian drone that had entered the country. However, no strike near Chisinau Airport was reported. The drone left Moldovan airspace and flew towards Romania.

Moldovan authorities said that the Ukrainian president’s plane departed Chisinau on September 8 after a delay caused by the temporary closure of the airspace following the detection of a Russian drone. At the same time, Chisinau did not confirm the statement by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

On September 10, Moldovan authorities reported that the Russian drone had crashed and exploded 160 kilometres from Chisinau International Airport.

The Office of the President said that Zelenskyy’s plane was not in the air at the same time as the Russian drone that entered Moldova. Ukraine monitored the UAV’s flight and waited until it disappeared from radar.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s plane nearly hit by drone while departing Moldova for Oslo – Norwegian PM Store