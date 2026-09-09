Zelenskyy’s plane nearly hit by drone while departing Moldova for Oslo – Norwegian PM Store
A drone nearly struck the plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Oslo for the funeral of Norway’s king as it departed Moldova on Tuesday, 8 September.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told journalists this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"His plane was almost brought down by a drone as it was preparing to take off from Moldova. That is the reality he faces," Store said.
- The Norwegian prime minister provided no further details and did not say whether he had received the information personally from Zelenskyy or from the Ukrainian side. It was also unclear from the statement whether the incident was intentional or accidental.
Zelenskyy’s reaction
The Norwegian prime minister also said that during a brief morning conversation, he asked Zelenskyy how his night had been. The Ukrainian president replied that he could not call it a good one because he had been receiving reports of where the latest Russian strikes had hit.
"This is a very dramatic situation. It makes a strong impression," Store added.
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