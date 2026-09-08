Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for farewell ceremony for King Harald V
On September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway together with First Lady Olena, where he is scheduled to attend several important events.
He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Farewell to the King of Norway
According to the president, tomorrow, on behalf of all Ukrainians, he will express gratitude to Norway during the farewell ceremony for His Majesty King Harald V.
Meeting with Norway's prime minister
Today, Zelenskyy will also meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The sides will discuss continued support for Ukraine. The main issue will be strengthening air defense and assistance in other areas important for getting through the winter.
- The president also said that together with Jonas Gahr Støre, he will hold a meeting with companies working on the development of the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system.
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