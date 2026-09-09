Zelenskyy and Støre meet with heads of European defence companies: agree on steps to launch FREYJA anti-ballistic programme

On Wednesday, September 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre met with the heads of defence companies from partner countries.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Main topic - FREYJA programme

The main topic of the meeting was the FREYJA anti-ballistic programme, designed to provide Europe with integrated protection against air threats through the joint efforts of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

"Together with the leadership of FirePoint, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener and Leonardo, we agreed on exactly what leaders and government officials should do at their level, and what manufacturers and developers should do at theirs. We expect the first practical results," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked Norway for the meeting and also expressed gratitude to the partners for their readiness to work together.

"Protecting European skies is our common cause," the President emphasised.

Watch more: Defense Forces destroyed over 4,600 air targets in August (updated). VIDEO

Background

As a reminder, on September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in Norway, where he is scheduled to attend important events.

Read more: Ukraine accelerates production of high-speed interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy