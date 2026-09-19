Verkhovna Rada has gone on 26-day recess amid funding problems, – Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada will not hold any plenary sessions from 17 September to 13 October. The recess will last 26 days.

According to Censor.NET, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the ‘Holos’ party, announced this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

He noted that parliament had suspended its work against a backdrop of serious issues regarding the ratification of international obligations.

"In the background:

huge problems with voting on international commitments;

as a result of the financial crisis, which has already led to the postponement of capital expenditure – including the construction and repair of infrastructure facilities such as hospitals, schools and shelters – until December (meaning they will not be funded).

The Rada has once again taken a long break from plenary sessions)))) For almost a month – specifically, 26 days from 17 September to 13 October," the post reads.

Will the president respond?

MP Zhelezniak also asked whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would respond to the situation.

According to the MP, the head of state is currently taking part in events as part of the Carpathian Summit and the Carpathian Economic Forum. On 18 September, Zelenskyy did indeed take part in the first session of the Carpathian Summit and addressed the participants of the economic forum.

Zhelezniak also noted that following the events in the Carpathians, the President is due to travel on an official visit to the US.

What led up to this?

The session of the Verkhovna Rada was cancelled without warning, as some government officials had travelled to Bukovel for the Carpathian Summit.

Read more: Rada meeting was canceled without warning because part of government had left for summit in Bukovel, - Siumar