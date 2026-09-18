Rada meeting was canceled without warning because part of government had left for summit in Bukovel, - Siumar

A session of the Verkhovna Rada was canceled without notice because some government officials had traveled to Bukovel for the Carpathian Summit

This was reported by Viktoria Siumar, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The Verkhovna Rada session was canceled without any notice because … part of the government had gone to Bukovel. For the Carpathian Summit. And the lawmakers found out about it … via Telegram.

It was supposed to be the government’s day—a scheduled plenary session of parliament—during which we really wanted to ask the government about halting all capital expenditures, including the construction of protective structures and shelters ahead of an extremely difficult winter. This is particularly interesting after a summer of handing out all these ‘thousands,’ cashbacks, and checkups", the statement reads.

According to Siumar, the system of disintegration of state institutions and public administration has reached a critical stage.

Read more: Situation with state finances is close to critical – Koretskyi