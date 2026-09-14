Situation with state finances is close to critical – Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the situation with state finances is close to critical and once again called on all MPs to pass as soon as possible the bills on which the receipt of international financial assistance depends.

He wrote about this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Risks for Ukraine

According to the prime minister, after several previous meetings with parliamentarians, the government will officially send all MPs and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each necessary vote.

If these deadlines are missed, Ukraine risks losing a significant part of the $29.5 billion in planned international financing.

Koretskyi stressed that this is a critically necessary resource for balancing the state budget, financing social expenditures and, most importantly, meeting the needs of the Defence Forces.

Read more: World Bank to provide Ukraine with $841 million for pension payments under Canadian government guarantees – Koretskyi

Government commitments

The prime minister noted that part of the responsibility also lies with the government, which guarantees full implementation of its share of commitments — 42 decisions.

The government had previously planned to complete this work by November 1, but due to the complexity of the situation, the deadline was shortened to October 15.

Meeting with G7 and EU ambassadors

Koretskyi made the statement after a meeting with ambassadors of G7 countries and European Union member states, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, ministers, MPs and heads of parliamentary committees. The participants discussed coordinated work between the government and parliament to secure international financial support.

According to the prime minister, government officials are ready to work through every bill, every wording, and every provision with MPs in order to ensure the swiftest possible adoption of decisions.

Read more: Koretskyi discussed funding for Ukraine with partners: Cost of war is rising, and more resources are needed