World Bank to provide Ukraine with $841 million for pension payments under Canadian government guarantees – Koretskyi

Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees provided by the Government of Canada. The funding will be directed towards covering state budget expenditures related to pension payments.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of government, the funding will be provided under the PEACE in Ukraine project.

"They will be directed towards reimbursing state budget expenditures on pension payments. Amid the budget deficit and the imbalance in public finances, this is extremely important and timely support," Koretskyi said.

Thus, the World Bank funds will make it possible to reimburse part of the pension expenditures already provided for in the budget.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that Ukraine had learned the lessons of last winter and is significantly better prepared for Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure this year.

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