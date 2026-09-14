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World Bank to provide Ukraine with $841 million for pension payments under Canadian government guarantees – Koretskyi

World Bank provides $841m for Ukraine’s pension payments

Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees provided by the Government of Canada. The funding will be directed towards covering state budget expenditures related to pension payments.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of government, the funding will be provided under the PEACE in Ukraine project.

"They will be directed towards reimbursing state budget expenditures on pension payments. Amid the budget deficit and the imbalance in public finances, this is extremely important and timely support," Koretskyi said.

Thus, the World Bank funds will make it possible to reimburse part of the pension expenditures already provided for in the budget.

  • As Censor.NET reported earlier, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that Ukraine had learned the lessons of last winter and is significantly better prepared for Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure this year.

Read more: Ukraine has received $4.8 billion from World Bank: Shmyhal tells what funds will be used for

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World Bank (43) Canada (423) pension (134) aid (2819) Koretskyi Serhii (54)
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