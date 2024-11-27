Ukraine has received $4.8 billion from World Bank: Shmyhal tells what funds will be used for

Ukraine has received $4.8 billion from the World Bank as part of the PEACE project.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

What funds will be used for?

According to him, this is the largest investment project in the Bank's history, launched to support our country in implementing reforms, social and educational sectors, healthcare, agricultural producers, and reconstruction projects.

In total, almost $50 billion has been raised through World Bank mechanisms during the full-scale war.

"We are extremely grateful to the United States and development partners who fund assistance under the PEACE project. We are grateful to the World Bank for its constant involvement and active support of initiatives that strengthen Ukraine," Shmyhal sums up.