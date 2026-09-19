Burnham to meet Trump in New York: Patriot for Ukraine at center of talks
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Bloomberg reports this.
Burnam will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles
Bernam's top priority is to convince Trump to release stockpiles of missiles for the "Patriot" air defense systems so they can be delivered to Ukraine before winter sets in.
According to informed sources, he will also discuss how Europe can help reduce instability in the Middle East.
Burnam is also expected to discuss the United Kingdom's economic problems
As the publication notes, British government officials are blaming Trump for the British government's difficult economic situation.
In private conversations, Bernam’s aides have expressed concern that the president’s actions could lead to higher energy bills, inflation, and interest rates this winter. This would jeopardize the new prime minister’s key campaign promise—to lower the cost of living.
"Due to these adverse external factors, Bernam's team is increasingly concerned that Finance Minister John Healy's first budget, to be presented on October 28, will be bleaker than previously expected," Bloomberg reports.
On Wednesday, the prime minister acknowledged that there were problems and promised to make "tough decisions to ensure that the economy continues to move in the right direction."
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