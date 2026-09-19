British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bloomberg reports this.

Burnam will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles

Bernam's top priority is to convince Trump to release stockpiles of missiles for the "Patriot" air defense systems so they can be delivered to Ukraine before winter sets in.

According to informed sources, he will also discuss how Europe can help reduce instability in the Middle East.

See also: The EU cannot purchase Patriot missiles for Ukraine because Kyiv has not submitted the signed contracts

Burnam is also expected to discuss the United Kingdom's economic problems

As the publication notes, British government officials are blaming Trump for the British government's difficult economic situation.

In private conversations, Bernam’s aides have expressed concern that the president’s actions could lead to higher energy bills, inflation, and interest rates this winter. This would jeopardize the new prime minister’s key campaign promise—to lower the cost of living.

Read more: Patriot missile licences for Ukraine will not solve problem this winter – Whitaker

"Due to these adverse external factors, Bernam's team is increasingly concerned that Finance Minister John Healy's first budget, to be presented on October 28, will be bleaker than previously expected," Bloomberg reports.

On Wednesday, the prime minister acknowledged that there were problems and promised to make "tough decisions to ensure that the economy continues to move in the right direction."