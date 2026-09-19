Ukraine’s Defense Forces have neutralized over 50,000 Russian artillery systems – General Staff

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed more than 50,000 artillery systems belonging to the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"This result is the product of the daily combat efforts of strike drone operators, reconnaissance units, counter-battery specialists, missile forces and artillery, and soldiers from other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement reads.

Every enemy artillery piece destroyed means lives saved for our soldiers and civilians in the cities near the front lines. The systematic demilitarization of the Russian aggressor continues.

What is known?

As of September 19, Russia’s total combat losses, according to the General Staff, stand at approximately 1,516,430 service members. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have neutralized another 1,520 Russian soldiers.

In addition, since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost:

12,352 tanks;

25,357 armored combat vehicles;

2,143 multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,657 air defense systems;

442 aircraft;

356 helicopters;

524,132 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

The General Staff notes that the data on Russian troop casualties is being verified.

Read more: Defense forces struck enemy UAV command posts, training ground, and logistical facilities, - General Staff