On September 18 and during the night of September 19, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Enemy UAV command posts have been struck in the Luhanske and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region, as well as in the Volodymyrivka, Verbove, Novoprokopivka, Dobropillia, and Rivnopillia districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. Two such command posts were struck in the Novoprokopivka area," the statement said.

A Russian military training ground has been struck in the Zaporizhzhia region

In the area of the temporarily occupied village of Novopetrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces struck the "Vostochny" training ground.

In addition, in the Donetsk region, in Rybynske, a Russian military supply depot was struck. An enemy ammunition depot was struck in the Amvrosiivka area.

Damage to a Russian radar station has been confirmed

In addition, based on the results of previous strikes, it has been confirmed that on September 17, a Russian military 80P6 radar station was damaged near the village of Mityuli in the Smolensk Region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff noted that operations to destroy and neutralize key enemy military targets are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,516,430 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,352 tanks, 50,011 artillery systems, and 25,357 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS