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Russian forces shelled Sumy with long-range artillery; infrastructure was damaged, and one person was wounded
On the morning of September 19, Russian troops launched strikes on Sumy using long-range artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the CMA.
"This morning, Russia struck Sumy with a long-range artillery system," the statement said.
- The enemy directed artillery strikes at the city's infrastructure facilities in various neighborhoods.
- A strike on one of the municipal utilities was recorded.
- A man was injured (his condition is still being determined).
- At three locations, private vehicles and infrastructure facilities sustained damage.
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