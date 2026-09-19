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News Shelling of Sumy
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Russian forces shelled Sumy with long-range artillery; infrastructure was damaged, and one person was wounded

Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery; one person was wounded

On the morning of September 19, Russian troops launched strikes on Sumy using long-range artillery. 

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the CMA.

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"This morning, Russia struck Sumy with a long-range artillery system," the statement said.

  • The enemy directed artillery strikes at the city's infrastructure facilities in various neighborhoods.
  • A strike on one of the municipal utilities was recorded.
  • A man was injured (his condition is still being determined).
  • At three locations, private vehicles and infrastructure facilities sustained damage.

See more: Ruscists strike Sumy with KABs: two killed and seven injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

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Sumy region (1993) Sumy (457) Sumskyy district (470)
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