Ruscists strike Sumy with KABs: two killed and seven injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of September 18, Russian guided aerial bombs hit a multi-storey residential building in Sumy.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"The enemy struck Sumy and its outskirts with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, a multi-storey residential building was hit. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped under the rubble," the regional military administration wrote.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Details of the attack’s consequences are still being established.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

Casualties reported

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration reported that people were injured in an airstrike involving six to seven KABs on the city.

One strike hit a residential area in the Kovpakivskyi district. At least four multi-storey residential buildings were affected.

Artem Kobzar clarified that, as of 10 p.m., five people had been injured, including one child. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance. As of 10:40 p.m., two people had been killed in a KAB strike on an apartment building in Sumy. Seven people were also reported injured. They include a 13-year-old girl. Three people are in serious condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian strike: "Every day, Ukraine speaks about the need to stop such brutal attacks on life. Right now, America has a chance to send the aggressor the right signal: that justified pressure will be applied and the war must end. We are counting on Lindsey Graham’s bill finally becoming law and its provisions helping to force Russia to choose peace."

Read more: Russian strike on Sumy: 63-year-old man dies in hospital

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