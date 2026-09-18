Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops have attacked the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. There have been fatalities, and dozens of people have been injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

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Donetsk region shelled 30 times in 24 hours: one person killed, six wounded

On 17 September, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 30 times. One person was killed, and six others were injured, including a child, according to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk 13 times. One civilian was killed, and three others were injured, including a girl born in 2011. Six private homes and three cars were damaged in the city.

In Sloviansk, four people were injured as a result of Russian shelling. One woman was hospitalised, whilst the other three victims received outpatient treatment. In the evening, Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the city with ‘Smerch’ multiple rocket launchers. A high-rise block and several cars were damaged. In total, 19 private homes, three high-rise blocks, four cars and three garages were damaged in Sloviansk.

In Novodonetsk, Russian troops carried out a strike using three KAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, 22 private homes were damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was reported in Oleksandrivka.

In Bilenke, four private houses were damaged, and in Yasna Polyana, two residential buildings were damaged.

Zoloti Prudy came under attack from eight ‘Molniya-2’ UAVs. A private house, a shop, three outbuildings, a canteen, and civilian vehicles were damaged.

Read also on "Censor.NET": The SBU has dismantled an FSB spy network that was coordinating the shelling of Kramatorsk. Photo report

Kharkiv region: attack with KABs, FPV drones and missiles; casualties reported

On 17 September, Russian forces carried out a series of strikes on settlements in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured in the attacks, two of whom were hospitalised, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, and the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the investigation, at around 9.00 pm, Russian troops struck the village of Korbyni Ivany in the Bohodukhiv district. Preliminary reports suggest the occupiers used a guided aerial bomb. A 68-year-old man and a woman were injured in the attack. Both were taken to hospital.

At around 10.00 pm, a Russian fibre-optic-controlled FPV drone was reported to have struck the road surface in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

At approximately 22:35, Russian forces launched a second strike on the same area. This time, the drone struck a car, causing damage to the vehicle.

At 22:45, Russian forces attacked Balakliya in the Izium district. According to preliminary reports, the enemy fired two S8000 ‘Banderole’ missiles. The strike damaged residential properties and outbuildings.

An 86-year-old woman sought medical assistance. Doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

Odesa region: houses, a business and a secondary school damaged; casualties reported

Russian troops launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the strikes, as reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kipper, and the regional prosecutor’s office.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia has attacked nine regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, including children among the casualties. Photo report

Strikes were recorded on a residential area, a business, storage tanks, and warehouses.

A private residential house has been destroyed, and at least five other houses have been damaged. A secondary school building, greenhouses, and several cars have also been damaged.

Work is ongoing at the sites of the strikes to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Sumy region: a 17-year-old boy was killed, and two other people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in the Sumy region. A minor was killed, and two other people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, according to the regional police.

In the Vorozhba community, a 17-year-old boy was injured by an explosive device. He died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

In the Sumy community, a 50-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

A 78-year-old woman also sought medical attention after sustaining injuries on 16 September when a Russian drone struck the Seredyna-Budsk community.

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone killed a civilian

In the Kherson region, a civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks, whilst nine other civilians and a rescue worker were injured. Investigators, forensic experts, bomb disposal experts and representatives of the emergency services are working at the sites of the enemy strikes, the regional police reported.

In Ingulets, a Russian FPV-type drone attacked a moped travelling along the road. The 64-year-old driver was killed in the strike.

In the Zhytloselyshche neighbourhood of Kherson, a Russian FPV drone exploded near a supermarket. A 73-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head.

Elsewhere in the Korabelny district, a Russian drone attacked a lorry. The 61-year-old driver was injured.

The man suffered blast trauma, contusions and minor fractures of the transverse processes of three vertebrae. The lorry was damaged.

Over 10 attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region: people injured, one man died in hospital

On 18 September, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones and artillery. Three districts of the region came under fire, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Dnipro, businesses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Two men were injured. A 40-year-old man was hospitalised. Doctors assess his condition as moderately serious. A 39-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

The communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marganets were targeted by Russian strikes.

The attacks damaged blocks of flats, an administrative building and a kiosk.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops attacked the Petropavlivska community. A private house was damaged there.

Also on 18 September, it was reported that a 56-year-old man had died in hospital after sustaining injuries during the Russian attack on Dnipro on 10 September. Medical staff fought to save his life until the very end, but his injuries proved too severe. Another man, a 61-year-old who was injured during that attack, remains in hospital. His condition is described as moderately serious.

The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs and drones: one person was killed, and 14 were injured

One person was killed, and a further 14 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,031 strikes on 50 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

One of the strikes damaged a shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia. The attack caused a fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but due to the constant threat of further strikes, they were forced to interrupt their work and take cover.

Emergency rescue operations at the scene have been completed. All the city’s emergency services were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 21 air strikes on settlements in the region.

There were also 762 attacks by various types of UAVs, four attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and 244 artillery strikes.