Russia attacked nine regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, including children among casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on regions of Ukraine using attack drones, aerial bombs, missiles, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. The attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries, with children among the casualties. Residential buildings, transport, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Kirovohrad region: critical infrastructure facility attacked

The enemy has carried out another attack in Kropyvnytskyi. A critical infrastructure facility was targeted, according to Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional military administration.

The situation in the region is under control and being monitored. Residents are urged not to ignore air-raid sirens.

Mykolaiv region: drones attacked a train and transport infrastructure

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian forces deployed Shahed-type strike UAVs over the past 24 hours, according to the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Heorhiy Reshetilov.

Train No. 122 on the Kyiv–Mykolaiv route came under attack on the section between Novyi Buh and Bashtanka. The enemy also attacked transport infrastructure in the Voznesensk district, where a warehouse building was damaged.

There were no casualties.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the Ochakiv district with an FPV drone. No one was injured.

Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: five people injured

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 900 strikes on 50 settlements were recorded over the past 24 hours. Five people were injured as a result of the attacks, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.

Six missile strikes were carried out on Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces also carried out 22 air strikes.

In addition, 662 attacks by various types of UAVs, five attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and 205 artillery strikes were recorded.

Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Orikhiv, Huliaipole and dozens of other settlements in the region came under attack.

Kherson region: one dead and 14 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled Kherson and settlements in the region using aircraft, drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin

Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Stepanivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka and other settlements came under fire.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. Two high-rise blocks and four private houses were damaged. An administrative building, a shop, a gas pipeline, and vehicles were also damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed, and a further 14 were injured.

Donetsk region: two dead and five injured

On 16 September, the police recorded 1,211 shelling incidents along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region, according to the regional police.

Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Bilenke, Malotaranivka, Mayaky, Ocheretine, Petrivka Persha and Samiilivka came under fire.

Forty-nine civilian structures were damaged, including 32 residential buildings.

In Malotaranivka, one person was killed and another injured as a result of two strikes. On the road near Mayaky, an FPV drone killed a civilian.

Russian forces carried out nine strikes on Sloviansk, including using UAVs and ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket systems. Two people were injured. Six private homes, a restaurant, the premises of a logistics company, a petrol station, a farm building and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Bilenke, two people were injured, and seven private homes were damaged as a result of shelling from ‘Uragan’ multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.

Kramatorsk was struck by four KAB-250 aerial bombs and UAVs. Sixteen private homes and a car were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region: the enemy used drones and an aerial bomb

On the morning of 17 September, attacks were reported on two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre, the Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanets districts came under attack.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian troops attacked the Bohynivska and Vasylkivka districts. The strikes caused fires.

Kharkiv region: civilian infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the regional military administration.

The enemy used one missile, three guided aerial bombs, two ‘Geran-2’ UAVs, two ‘Molniya’ drones and five FPV drones.

Civilian facilities in the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Berestyn districts were damaged.

In particular, a car service centre, private and block-of-flats buildings, cars, a farm building, a lorry, an agricultural enterprise, an administrative building and a warehouse were damaged.

Medical staff also assisted a 62-year-old man who was injured on 14 September as a result of the shelling of Tsyrkuniv.

Read more: Massive drone and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv region: 33 facilities damaged across four districts (updated)

Sumy region: one man killed, 15 people injured

In the Sumy region, 13 local districts came under enemy fire over the past 24 hours, according to the regional police.

In the Sumy district, a 64-year-old man was killed as a result of strikes by guided aerial bombs. A further 11 people were injured, including two 14-year-old children.

In the Sadivska district, a 30-year-old man was injured in a drone attack.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivska district, three women aged 78, 71 and 56 were injured as a result of a drone strike.

In addition, a 60-year-old man sought medical attention after being injured in a drone attack on 15 September in the Seredyna-Budsk district.

The shelling damaged blocks of flats and private houses, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure.

Chernihiv region: drone attacks farm

On the evening of 16 September, Russian troops attacked the ‘Geran’ farm in the Snovsk district. The strike caused a fire, which was extinguished by emergency services, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

In total, the enemy carried out 25 strikes on the Chernihiv region over the past 24 hours. Fourteen of these were attacks by FPV drones on border areas.