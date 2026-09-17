Massive drone and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv region: 33 facilities damaged across four districts (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region for most of yesterday, all night, and this morning.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A massive attack involving drones and ballistic missiles targeted peaceful settlements and civilian facilities.



The Obukhiv, Brovary, Fastiv, and Buch districts were hit. A total of 33 facilities were damaged. The highest number of damages was in the Brovary district—14—and the Fastiv district—10," the statement reads.

As a result of the Russian Federation's attacks, private homes, warehouses, industrial facilities, and vehicles were damaged.

At the same time, there have been no fatalities or injuries in the Kyiv region.

Efforts to address the aftermath of enemy attacks are ongoing.

It later emerged that a warehouse was damaged during a morning attack by enemy drones in the Brovary district. A fire broke out, which emergency services are currently extinguishing.



There were no fatalities or injuries. Information regarding the extent of the damage is being clarified.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: buildings, educational establishments and railway tracks damaged. PHOTOS