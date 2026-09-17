Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: buildings, educational establishments and railway tracks damaged. PHOTOS

Sixteen people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing information from the Kyiv police.

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What do we know?

"On the night of 17 September, Russian forces once again attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. Damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts as a result of the enemy strike.



In the city, damage was caused to residential blocks of flats, educational establishments, a municipal building, cars and railway tracks," the statement reads.

Sixteen people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Most of the injured are residents of the damaged 16-storey block in the Dniprovskyi district.

"Investigative and operational teams, bomb disposal experts and other specialist services are working at the sites of the enemy strikes.

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones. Air defence systems neutralised 131 targets.

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