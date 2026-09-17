Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones; 131 targets were shot down – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 16–17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with "Kalibr," "Iskander," and "Onyx" missiles, as well as various types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Specifically, the enemy attacked:

Onyx anti-ship missiles from the Kursk region;

Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

4 "Kalibr" sea-launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea;

10 "Banderols"/"Dan-T" from the airspace over the Azov Sea;

157 Shahed-type attack UAVs (most of them jet-powered) and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo—Russian Federation; TOT Donetsk; Gvardeyskoye—TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main areas of the offensive are the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 131 targets:

7 "Banderols"/"Dan-T";

124 Shahed-type UAVs, Gerber-type UAVs, and other types of drones.

Enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded striking 36 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations.

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