Elimination of Russian General Grunis, shutdown of two Rosneft oil refineries and criminal liability for fraudulent call centres: top news stories for 16 September. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems have eliminated Russian Major General Anton Grunis. Russia launched strikes on Sumy, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kyiv, destroying the warehouses of the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the ‘Kvartal 95’ studio. The Verkhovna Rada passed, and the President signed, a law on criminal liability for fraudulent ‘call centres’.

Censor.NET has compiled the top news stories for 16 September.

Elimination of Russian General Grunis

Soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated Russian General Anton Grunis, who had reported to Putin on the capture of Kostiantynivka.

Shelling of Kyiv, Sumy and Kropyvnytskyi

Russian troops carried out an air strike using KAB bombs on the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy, killing one person and injuring nine.

In Kropyvnytskyi, four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks. Kyiv was also hit by Russian shelling, with one person injured.

See more: Higher education institution building damaged in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Destruction of the "Kvartal 95" studio and Olena Zelenska’s foundation warehouses

As a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv, the "Kvartal 95" studio’s prop warehouse and the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse were destroyed, and a building belonging to one of the capital’s higher education institutions in the Holosiivskyi district was damaged.

Read more: Kallas on concessions to Russia: It is not only about territories, but also about people who live there

Two Rosneft refineries have halted operations

Rosneft’s Saratov and Syzran oil refineries have completely halted oil refining following damage caused by attacks from Ukrainian drones.

Criminal liability for fraudulent call centres

The Rada has backed a bill on criminal liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of fraudulent call centres. The law was subsequently signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia is blocking the evacuation from Oleshky

Russia continues to block the evacuation of people from the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Other news

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that Ukrainian and US teams are currently working on the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas,stated during a debate in the European Parliament that Russia is the only obstacle to peace.

Belarus and the US have agreed on a temporary deal under which the Belarusian side will release 25 prisoners, whilst the US will lift sanctions against two Belarusian companies.

Watch more: Russians struck industrial and residential areas of Sumy with KABs: one killed and nine injured, including two children. VIDEO&PHOTOS