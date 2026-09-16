Zelenskyy signs law to combat fraudulent call centers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law strengthening penalties for electronic communications fraud and the operation of fraudulent call centers.

He announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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President signs law

"I want to thank lawmakers today for their productive votes. There has been progress. It is important that they supported criminal liability for fraudulent call centers. The penalties must be severe. I have just signed this law," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that parliament had voted on legislation covered by Ukraine’s commitments to its partners.

"This means funding for Ukraine and for our state budget. The deficit is substantial, and every decision that helps fill it truly helps us, Ukraine’s resilience and our defense," Zelenskyy stressed.

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Background

Earlier on September 16, parliament passed a bill establishing criminal liability for electronic communications fraud and the operation of fraudulent call centers.

Several days earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada that would strengthen criminal penalties for organizers of fraudulent call centers.

In mid-August, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police conducted a large-scale operation that shut down 94 fraudulent call centers in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, among others.

Read more: NABU announced that MP Tyshchenko was under suspicion of "resolving issue" with call centres for $1 million