Rada has backed bill to combat fraudulent call centers

The Rada supported a bill on criminal liability for electronic communications fraud and the operations of fraudulent call centers.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 313 members of parliament.

"It provides for an amendment to the Criminal Code of Ukraine by adding a new Article 190-1, 'Electronic Communications Fraud,' which establishes liability for electronic communications fraud, that is, the unlawful collection, storage, processing, and use of personal data and information containing banking secrets—including individual account information, payment instrument details, payment card details, and authorization codes, with the intent to misappropriate another person’s property or acquire rights to property through deception or abuse of trust using electronic communications and/or technical means of electronic communications," Zhelezniak explained.

In addition, the Criminal Code was amended to include new Articles 255-4, "Establishment, leadership, and participation in an electronic communications fraud organization," and 255-5, "Recruitment into an electronic communications fraud organization."

"This is a bill introduced by a member of parliament. The president copied parts of it," Zhelezniak added.

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What led up to this?

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently submitted to the Verkhovna Rada bills that would increase criminal liability for the organizers of fraudulent call centers.

In mid-August, the SBU and the National Police carried out a large-scale special operation, which resulted in the shutdown of 94 fraudulent call centers in various regions of the country: in the Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions, as well as in other regions.

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