Russians struck industrial and residential areas of Sumy with KABs: one killed and nine injured, including two children. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 16 September, Russian forces carried out an air strike using KAB bombs on the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of the city of Sumy, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the head of the CMA, Serhii Kryvosheenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, strikes were recorded at two locations in the city: an industrial area and private homes were hit.

There are preliminary reports of five people injured. A 50-year-old man is receiving treatment in hospital. Information regarding the condition of the injured is being clarified.

Fires caused by the strike are being brought under control. A fire also broke out in some cars at one of the strike sites.

It is reported that details regarding the consequences of the air strike are being clarified.

Read more: Curfew in Sumy region to be extended from September 16: It will last until 5 a.m.

Updated information

At the time of the initial update, six people had been reported injured in the guided bomb strikes on Sumy.

Four people were injured when bombs hit a private residential area, including a 14-year-old girl. Doctors treated her and two adults at the scene. One man was being examined in hospital.

Two residential buildings were destroyed at the strike sites, and another 10 were damaged. An educational facility was also damaged.

Two men injured in the strike on an industrial zone were also in hospital.

The State Emergency Service later reported that one person had been killed and nine others injured in the Russian airstrikes, including two children.

The guided bomb attacks destroyed or damaged private homes, outbuildings and civilian cars.

Rescuers worked at several locations simultaneously. They assisted the injured, extinguished fires, cleared debris and helped residents search for belongings that had survived.

Consequences of the strikes









Read more: Sumy declares day of mourning after Russian strike on shopping mall: "Manufaktura" suspends operations