Curfew in Sumy region to be extended from September 16: It will last until 5 a.m.

From September 16, the curfew in the Sumy region will be extended. It will be in force from 12:00 to 5:00 a.m. instead of the current schedule from 12:00 to 4:00 a.m.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the regional head, the curfew was temporarily shortened by one hour at the beginning of the summer.

"These changes were introduced for a set period at the request of farmers in the Sumy region, as the additional morning hour was necessary for seasonal fieldwork," Hryhorov explained.

Thus, from September 16, the region will return to a five-hour curfew—from midnight until 5:00 a.m.

As Censor.NET previously reported, curfew regulations in the Kyiv region will change from September 10. The curfew will be in force from 1:00 to 5:00 a.m., synchronizing the region’s schedule with Kyiv.

Read more: Curfew in Ukraine may be shortened: authorities are preparing changes