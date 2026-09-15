Kallas on concessions to Russia: It is not only about territories, but also about people who live there

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has said that Ukrainians are the most interested in peace, but Russia currently shows no willingness to end the war and is further intensifying its attacks.

She said this on September 15 during a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on hybrid threats to Europe, Radio Svoboda reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia does not agree to a ceasefire

"I want to address those who talk about peace. Let me be absolutely clear: no one wants peace more than Ukrainians. They have already agreed to numerous ceasefires, and for a very long time," Kallas said.

However, as the EU’s top diplomat noted, Russia does not agree to a cessation of hostilities.

"We must look at the situation soberly. Russia does not agree to this. On the contrary, it is intensifying attacks on civilians in Ukraine, as well as attacks on our territories," the head of EU diplomacy said.

Read more: First results of negotiations with Russia and US may emerge by end of September – Zelenskyy

Territorial concessions are unacceptable

Kallas also rejected the idea that giving up part of Ukraine’s territory could bring peace.

"I disagree with those who say: ‘Why don’t you just give up the territories, and then there will be peace?’ Because it is not only about territories. It is always also about the people who live in those territories and suffer," she said.

The head of EU diplomacy believes that concessions to the aggressor could lead to new wars.

"If aggression pays off, we will see more of it," Kallas added.

Read more: "Kushner’s ’peace package’ contains some very good ideas," - Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, one of the US president’s envoys, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, said that territories remain the most difficult issue in peace negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: EU will tighten visa restrictions on Russians and may ban combatants from entering, - Kallas