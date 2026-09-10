First results of negotiations with Russia and US may emerge by end of September – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the Russian State Duma election period, "there will be no genuinely substantive negotiations" with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.

The president made the statement during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Censor.NET reports, citing the broadcast.

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On a meeting with the US team

Zelenskyy said that an opportunity to meet with US representatives in New York was expected at the end of September.

"At the end of September, I think we will have an opportunity to meet with the US team in New York. Throughout this period, my advisers and national security advisers are in daily contact with the US team, discussing what results could be achieved, how to prepare for a trilateral meeting, and what the outcome of the trilateral meeting could be," the president said.

He also said that he expected to meet US President Donald Trump in New York.

Read more: Canada will produce millions of drones, one-third will go to Ukraine – Carney

The president hopes to see the first results of the negotiations by the end of September and said that US representatives seek to achieve "concrete steps" in negotiations to end the war before winter.

On energy and food security

According to Zelenskyy, representatives of other countries are raising the issue of agricultural exports. The President noted that Russia is deliberately blocking grain exports through the Black Sea and that Ukraine is compelled to respond to such actions so that the aggressor feels the consequences of the war.

"Otherwise, Russia will never end this war because it will never feel this war," the president stressed, adding that energy and food security are the principal subjects of the negotiations.

Watch more: Main focus of visit to Canada is defence of Ukraine’s airspace and preparations for winter, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On Russia’s tactics during negotiations

Zelenskyy said that Russia usually intensifies its attacks when it learns about Ukraine’s negotiations with European, Canadian, or US partners, seeking to disrupt the dialogue in this way.

"Knowing Russia, whenever they hear that we are holding negotiations somewhere with Europeans, Canadians, or Americans, whenever they hear anything like that, they try to intensify their attacks against us. Simply to derail any negotiations and disrupt any dialogue," the president said.

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