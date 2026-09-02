EU will tighten visa restrictions on Russians and may ban combatants from entering, - Kallas

Most European Union member states support tighter visa restrictions for Russian tourists and a ban on entry to the EU for former Russian combatants.

According to Censor.NET, Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, made this statement at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland.

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The EU wants to tighten visa restrictions on Russians

According to Kallas, the member states also discussed tightening visa restrictions for Russian tourists.

"There was widespread support for introducing a ban on entry to the EU for former Russian combatants and for tightening visa restrictions on Russian tourists," said Kallas.

According to a spokesperson for the EU, Russia continues to bomb Ukraine and kill civilians.

Read more: UK has doubled fines for breaching sanctions against Russia – to 100 per cent of transaction value

EU countries are set to discuss security measures

Callas expressed the hope that security concerns would persuade those Member States that had previously opposed tighter visa restrictions.

"So I hope this will also convince some Member States that were opposed to lifting visa restrictions, as this concerns our security as well as Ukraine’s security," she added.

As a reminder, the UK previously stepped up financial pressure on Russia and those helping it to circumvent sanctions. The maximum fine for breaching the restrictions can be as high as 100 per cent of the transaction value – twice as much as before.

It was also reported that on Wednesday, 2 September, EU ambassadors were unable to reach an agreement on extending individual sanctions against more than 3,000 Russians and Russian companies responsible for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Consideration of this matter has been postponed until 9 September.