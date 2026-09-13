Kushner: Most difficult issue in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia remains territories

One of the US President’s envoys, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has stated that the most difficult issue in the peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine remains the question of territory.

He made these remarks during an online address at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in Kyiv on 11 September, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

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The territorial issue

"The most difficult issue, as before, remains the territorial one. And I think that, to a certain extent, it obviously depends on what is happening on the battlefield, and the situation there is very dynamic… So the territories will remain the main issue. And it is precisely here that the positions of the parties still diverge," said Kushner.

The Kremlin’s demands and the search for a ‘creative solution’

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had set out the line he wishes to achieve.

"Putin has set out his position on what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine were to agree to retreat to that line, then, obviously, the rest of the agreement would already be in place. But Ukraine does not want that at present. And our task as mediators is to understand how we can find a creative solution that will not conflict with its (Ukraine’s – ed.) aspirations, will help it achieve its goal, and, at the same time, enable us to secure an end to the conflict from Russia. And in such a way that both sides can move forward within a framework that ensures this will not happen again," said Trump’s envoy .

According to him, the US side is trying to "focus its efforts as much as possible on what can genuinely drive the process forward", rather than engaging in "show diplomacy".

Kushner said he "would very much like to return" to Kyiv.

"We will return when there is something to discuss and when it is necessary. The fact that we are not physically there does not prevent us from focusing on this issue and keeping it under control. And when our presence there is needed, we will be there one hundred per cent. If it were entirely up to us and a matter of personal preference, we would go and stay there for a long time. We are simply trying to be as effective as possible to achieve results as quickly as possible," he noted.

Read more: Russia expects to "break" Ukraine with large-scale winter strikes and force it to make concessions – Zelenskyy

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the UK and Germany – are also on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began his meeting with Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy later announced that talks with Witkoff and Kushner had begun.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, whilst in Kyiv, stated that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to put an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and to stop the loss of life.

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow