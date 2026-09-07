Russia expects to "break" Ukraine with large-scale winter strikes and force it to make concessions – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Russia is counting on inflicting enough damage on Ukraine over the winter to force Kyiv into further territorial concessions.

He said this in an interview with Axios, Censor.NET reports.

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The Kremlin’s winter calculations

"Russia really thinks this winter can help them break us," the president said, adding that Moscow hopes a large-scale winter offensive and strikes on infrastructure will deliver a "heavy blow" that will make Ukraine "more accommodating".

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has already made every possible compromise and that any diplomatic process would also require security guarantees and an economic support package.

Read more: Territorial issues can only be resolved at the leadership level, – Zelenskyy

What comes next

Zelenskyy said Ukraine plans to use September and October to revive the diplomatic process and identified the UN General Assembly in New York later this month as a possible venue. He did not rule out another round of trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia, although no final decision has been made.

"We have September and October to find any way to talk. Without dialogue... we will have no results," the president said.

A "winter package" for Ukraine

Zelenskyy said the US also supports a separate "winter package" for Ukraine, which will include assistance with air defence and energy.

"It is not just about missiles. It is also about liquefied natural gas... and de-escalation steps," the president said.

Read more: US considers the possibility of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia over winter – Zelenskyy

Russia also faces risks

The head of state noted that Russia faces risks of its own ahead of winter and that Ukraine can inflict economic damage in response.

"When they attacked our electricity sector, we blocked their ability to sell oil and gas," Zelenskyy said, also warning that disruptions to agricultural exports could drive up global food prices and cause food insecurity.

Read more: Ukraine, US and Europe will discuss new ideas for ending war next week, - Zelenskyy

Position on sanctions

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine must remain militarily strong throughout the diplomatic process and said it is now in a better position on the battlefield than before, despite air defence shortages and continued Russian drone and missile attacks.

He also called for additional US sanctions against Russia, describing them as a key source of leverage in any negotiations.

"Putin needs money. Putin wants money to continue the war," Zelenskyy concluded.

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