Ukraine, US and Europe will discuss new ideas for ending war next week, - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that next week Ukraine, the US and Europe will discuss new ideas for ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement following talks with special envoys of US President Donald Trump.

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Ukraine, the US and Europe are set to discuss new ideas

According to Zelenskyy, during today’s talks, the parties discussed several new ideas. These are now to be analysed in detail.

"In the coming weeks, we — Ukraine, America and Europe — will have the opportunity to discuss certain details that we are reluctant to speak about openly at present," the President said.

Zelenskyy explained that, before disclosing the details, it is necessary to understand what specific steps are feasible. It is also necessary to assess whether they will genuinely bring Ukraine closer to peace.

Zelenskyy: Our position on the Donbas remains unchanged

The President also emphasised that the issue of the Donbas is not confined to that particular region. According to him, it is, in fact, about the war as a whole and its outcome.

"The issue of Donbas is not just a matter for Donbas. Between you and me, I believe it is a matter of this war," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the Donbas remains a territorial target for Russia. At the same time, the strong position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield enables Ukraine to conduct diplomacy without issuing ultimatums.

Read more: Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner

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