Territorial issues can only be resolved at the leadership level, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the territorial issue as "complex" and stated that such matters can only be resolved at the leadership level.

He made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists following talks in Kyiv with the US President’s special representatives, according to Censor.NET.

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Resolving territorial issues

"The territorial issue remains a pressing one. I believe that such complex issues can only be resolved at the leadership level. But the main thing is that today we have the opportunity to discuss everything: security guarantees, Ukraine’s future and the plan for prosperity," said the head of state.

Read more: Main thing is that Donbas does not turn into "Putinland," Zelenskyy says on rumors of renaming region

Security guarantees

According to Zelenskyy, discussions with US President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner covered not only security guarantees but also economic guarantees for Ukraine.

"To recover, to rebuild. We all understand the challenges that lie ahead once the war is over, and we are discussing them amongst ourselves. Our army must be strong, and that is our primary security guarantee. The guarantees must be strong and clear. We must not fear any future challenges," said the Ukrainian leader.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up its territories. This is our history and our values, - Zelenskyy