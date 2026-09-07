Military Intelligence Day: Zelenskyy honours soldiers from Defence Intelligence
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented state honours to servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine to mark Ukrainian Military Intelligence Day.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on its Telegram channel.
Zelenskyy highlighted the role of military intelligence
The President emphasised that the work of intelligence officers is of vital importance for the defence of Ukraine and for fighting the key battles of the war.
Zelenskyy noted that the strength of military intelligence lies, above all, in knowledge of the enemy, its plans and the situation surrounding Ukraine.
"Your strength lies in the intelligence Ukraine receives about the enemy, its plans and the overall situation surrounding Ukraine," said Zelenskyy.
The President called for unity within the Defence Forces
The Head of State also emphasised the importance of cooperation between all components of Ukraine’s defence and security forces.
According to him, service personnel from the various branches of the Defence and Security Forces are fighting side by side and must continue to act in unison. Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the importance of camaraderie within each branch of the Ukrainian Defence and Security Forces.
Earlier, the head of the SSU, Oleksandr Poklad, and the entire staff of the Security Service of Ukraine congratulated the personnel of Ukraine’s military intelligence and the head of the Defence Intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, on their professional holiday.
Shooting between the SSU and the Defence Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv
- Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was abducted a few days ago outside his home. The Russian Volunteer Corps stated that they still do not know where he is.
- They added that they are closely monitoring everything that is happening.
- At the same time, Denis Kapustin, the founder and commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said in a comment to Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.
- On 2 September, news emerged of a shooting in Kyiv.
The media reported that it involved a conflict between the Defence Intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine, and that it was somehow linked to Kaplunov’s disappearance.
- The SSU stated that, in collaboration with the Defence Intelligence, it had foiled a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB had been planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine.
- The Security Service stated that SSU operatives had been subjected to an armed attack whilst conducting investigative work in connection with the FSB terrorist attack case.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the exchange of fire between separate units of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate, which took place on 2 September in Kyiv.
- Two soldiers were informed that they were under suspicion.
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