"Kushner’s ’peace package’ contains some very good ideas," - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during talks with U.S. representatives, several new ideas regarding a peaceful settlement were put forward, which Ukraine is currently reviewing.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks in comments to the media.

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Details

"As for the peace package that Kushner mentioned and the new ideas—I’ll be frank with you: there really were a couple of very good, worthwhile ideas. Whether we’ll be able to put them into practice and make them effective, or whether they’ll yield results, I don’t know yet.

But the fact is that we will work on and refine the details, as well as our vision and our response to these ideas," the president explained.

At this point, Zelenskyy cannot disclose these ideas because they need to be worked on first.

"And only then will we communicate them," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Russia expects to "break" Ukraine with large-scale winter strikes and force it to make concessions – Zelenskyy

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russian Federation’s massive attack: Very good results in shooting down cruise missiles; it’s particularly difficult with ballistic missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS