Zelenskyy on Russian Federation’s massive attack: Very good results in shooting down cruise missiles; it’s particularly difficult with ballistic missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as in many other regions, work has been ongoing since last night to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, it was a complex attack, which the Russians deliberately designed to cause as much loss of life as possible: ballistic, cruise and anti-ship missiles, as well as jet ‘Shahed’ drones.

















What is the impact in Kyiv?

Zelenskyy also noted that there is significant damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the capital. As of now, ten people are known to have been injured. Medical assistance is being provided to all those who need it. State Emergency Service personnel managed to rescue thirteen people. Unfortunately, two people were killed.

Read more: Night-time attack on Kyiv: firefighting operations continue in two districts. PHOTOS

Other attacks

There were strikes on critical infrastructure in the region. In the Odesa region, a regular market was hit. Two people were injured in Kharkiv. An apartment block was damaged.

This morning, Russian forces attacked a diesel locomotive on the Kyiv–Sumy train at a railway station in the Sumy region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The evacuation of people is ongoing. Strikes were also carried out in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"In total, our soldiers shot down 175 aerial targets last night, but, unfortunately, not all of them. Despite very good results against cruise missiles, it is particularly challenging with ballistic missiles, and every day we emphasise to our partners our need for interceptors. We have already discussed this with the Americans and Europeans, and there will be further meetings – including today – with representatives of states and companies that can assist with supplies and with our FREYJA anti-ballistic system. I would like to thank all our partners who prioritise providing Ukraine with air defence support. This directly means saving people’s lives," the Head of State concluded.

See more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv region: fires at industrial sites, seven lorries destroyed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

What led up to this?