Russian forces have struck market in suburbs of Odesa: social media reports claim that "7th Kilometre" has been destroyed. VIDEO

Overnight, Russian forces struck a market in the suburbs of Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There is one casualty and damage has been caused

According to the Regional State Administration, market stalls have been damaged.

It is also noted that a 58-year-old security guard was injured in the attack. He has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Medical staff are providing all necessary care.

Unofficial reports

Social media reports claim that Russia has destroyed the ‘7th Kilometre’ market.

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