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Russian forces have struck market in suburbs of Odesa: social media reports claim that "7th Kilometre" has been destroyed. VIDEO
Overnight, Russian forces struck a market in the suburbs of Odesa.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is one casualty and damage has been caused
According to the Regional State Administration, market stalls have been damaged.
It is also noted that a 58-year-old security guard was injured in the attack. He has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Medical staff are providing all necessary care.
Unofficial reports
Social media reports claim that Russia has destroyed the ‘7th Kilometre’ market.
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