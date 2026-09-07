Moment Defence Forces shoot down Russian Shahed in skies over Odesa region. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing soldiers of the Defence Forces destroying a Russian Shahed in mid-air during an enemy attack on the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders skilfully intercepted the Shahed and destroyed it in mid-air.
The footage shows the moment the Russian UAV was hit and exploded.
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